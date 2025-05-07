Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $163,501.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,917.82. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $979,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,353.26. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,437. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.