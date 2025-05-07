Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

