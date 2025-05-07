Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 5.6% After Earnings Beat

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $117.60 and last traded at $118.54. Approximately 231,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 683,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

