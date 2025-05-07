Bank Stocks To Follow Now – May 4th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that represent a proportional ownership stake in those banks and a claim on their assets and earnings. Their market value is driven by factors such as interest-rate movements, credit quality, regulatory changes and overall economic conditions, offering investors potential dividends and capital gains but also exposing them to sector-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $7.15 on Friday, hitting $488.83. 39,139,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,391,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.58. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.67 on Friday, hitting $252.56. 7,163,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $189.82 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,601,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,277,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $12.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $559.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.49. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,345,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,545,830. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

