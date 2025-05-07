Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $207.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.14 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $1,679,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,897.60. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,786 shares of company stock valued at $61,300,898. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after buying an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

