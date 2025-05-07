Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $155,794.30. This represents a 92.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Astronics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a PE ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. Research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

