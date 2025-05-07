Barclays PLC Buys 13,437 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,051,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 833,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 338,103 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $2,278,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $2,091,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 3.2 %

BLDE opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.