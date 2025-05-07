Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,620 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of AEHR opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.21. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

