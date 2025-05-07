Barclays Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $45.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 229.1% during the first quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.