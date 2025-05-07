Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives $24.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

BNTC opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.34. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. Equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benitec Biopharma

In other news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,793,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,312,185. This trade represents a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,939,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,904 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,972,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,129 shares during the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,960,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,165,000 after buying an additional 130,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

