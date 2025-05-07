Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

Alibaba Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, Roblox, Arista Networks, Comcast, Roku, and Walt Disney are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core operations revolve around creating, distributing or monetizing content and experiences—such as films, TV shows, music, video games, live events and theme parks. Investors buy them to gain exposure to media consumption and leisure trends, though their performance can be volatile due to hit-driven revenues, technological disruption and shifting consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.86. 18,023,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598,556. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $15.67 on Friday, reaching $219.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,966,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,542. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.89.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,007,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,009. The company has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,823,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,274. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,858,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.07.

