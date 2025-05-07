BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.80. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 5,915,215 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,826 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 412,347 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.08.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

