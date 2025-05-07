Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIREF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.0209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

