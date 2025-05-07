BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,745 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $191,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0862 per share. This represents a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.