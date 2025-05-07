Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stake Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,156,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 987,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 160,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.04.

Shares of BLNK opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.34. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

