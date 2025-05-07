BMO Capital Markets Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $135.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $107.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

