BMO Capital Markets Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $49.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. Citigroup reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $27.71 on Monday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,391. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 40.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,887,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

