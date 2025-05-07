BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £17,400 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £17,400 ($23,234.08).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 350.30 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.51). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 392.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.40. The company has a market capitalization of £68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.41) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.88) to GBX 510 ($6.81) in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 494 ($6.60).

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

