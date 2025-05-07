Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 926.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $561,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 4.2 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

