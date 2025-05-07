British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 677,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after buying an additional 5,673,619 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

