Broadstone Net Lease’s (BNL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,259,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $6,963,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

