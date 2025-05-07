Brokerages Set Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Price Target at $20.40

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARTV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,774,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of ARTV stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

