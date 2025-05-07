Brokerages Set Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Price Target at $20.40

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ARTV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Shares of ARTV stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.
Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
