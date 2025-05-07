Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target at $122.67

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CWST opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 523.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $120.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.