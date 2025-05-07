Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $60.80

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDU. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of EDU opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $89.33.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.13%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 192.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,703,000 after buying an additional 543,810 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

