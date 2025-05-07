Brokerages Set Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Price Target at $16.25

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Venture Global stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Michael Sabel bought 234,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,185,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,369.05. The trade was a 24.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Pender acquired 269,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 719,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,605.15. This represents a 59.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

