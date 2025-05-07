Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $42.60

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $1,604,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.5% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 198,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $30.56 on Friday. Veracyte has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

