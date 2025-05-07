Brokers Offer Predictions for MAA Q2 Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

MAA opened at $164.69 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 51,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.