Brother Industries (BRTHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $220.08 billion for the quarter.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect Brother Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

