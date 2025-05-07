C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 27,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $601,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,581.05. The trade was a 50.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $264,149.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,461,977 shares of company stock worth $37,418,759 over the last ninety days. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

C3.ai Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

