Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camden National by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden National by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $664.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $50.07.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

