Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $76.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -140.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

