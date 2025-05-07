Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 4th

Canadian National Railway, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, and Cenovus Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are incorporated in Canada and listed on Canadian securities exchanges, most notably the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). By purchasing these equities, investors gain a proportional claim on the issuing company’s assets and earnings. Canadian stocks span a wide range of sectors—such as energy, financial services, natural resources, and technology—and offer opportunities for capital appreciation and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,525,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,715,407. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,146. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,610. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.95. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

