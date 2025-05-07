Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $152.98 and last traded at $151.48, with a volume of 395105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

