Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at DA Davidson

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $331.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

CAT opened at $321.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.40 and its 200 day moving average is $356.53. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

