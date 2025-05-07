Cenovus Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,588 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 139% compared to the typical volume of 6,099 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 40.50%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after buying an additional 2,221,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,226,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,678,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,548 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,494,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

