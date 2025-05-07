Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

EBR opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

