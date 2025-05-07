CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives $57.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

CGON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGON

CG Oncology Trading Down 23.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.08. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGON. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CG Oncology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 3,957.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.