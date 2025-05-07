ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $268.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. The company had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.52.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

