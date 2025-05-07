Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.