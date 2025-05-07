Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Cowen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $91.08 and last traded at $91.91, with a volume of 144021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.13.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

