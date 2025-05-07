Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Buyback $500.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.