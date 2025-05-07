Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLNE stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

