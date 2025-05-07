Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
