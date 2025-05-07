Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.