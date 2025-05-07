Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 563.93%. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CODX stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, D Boral Capital raised shares of Co-Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

