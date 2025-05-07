Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -93.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,702.72. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $174,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,370. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.