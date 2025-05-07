Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Community Bank System worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CBU opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

