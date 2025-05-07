Comparing Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Anteris Technologies Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -46.13% -184.55% -24.81% Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $166.03 million 5.75 -$78.50 million ($2.98) -11.10 Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 53.74 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Establishment Labs and Anteris Technologies Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anteris Technologies Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Establishment Labs and Anteris Technologies Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 2 4 0 2.67 Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus target price of $57.40, suggesting a potential upside of 73.54%. Anteris Technologies Global has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 308.42%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats Establishment Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

