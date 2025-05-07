Comparing Interplay Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPLY) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Interplay Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPLY – Get Free Report) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interplay Entertainment and My Size”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interplay Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A My Size $8.26 million 0.32 -$6.38 million ($6.89) -0.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Interplay Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than My Size.

27.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Interplay Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interplay Entertainment and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interplay Entertainment N/A N/A N/A My Size -47.58% -73.43% -44.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Interplay Entertainment and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interplay Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

My Size has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Interplay Entertainment.

Summary

My Size beats Interplay Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interplay Entertainment

Interplay Entertainment Corp. operates as a developer, publisher, and licensor of video game software in the United States. The company produces and licenses titles for various interactive entertainment software platforms in the action/arcade, adventure/RPG, and strategy/puzzle categories. Its game portfolio includes Battle Chess, Boogerman, Clay Fighter, Crazy Cats Love, Dark Alliance, Descent, DSiWare, Earthworm Jim, Freespace, Kingpin, M.A.X., Messiah, MDK, Redneck Rampage, Run Like Hell, Sacrifice, T-Rex Rumble, WiiWare, and Giants. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution. It provides MySizeID; Naiz Fit, which offers SaaS technology solutions that solve size and fit issues, and AI solutions for smarter design; and Orgad, an online retailer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

