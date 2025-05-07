Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

