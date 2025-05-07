Contrasting Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and 4D Molecular Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $683,000.00 248.38 -$41.44 million ($0.94) -2.71 4D Molecular Therapeutics $37,000.00 3,856.24 -$100.84 million ($2.98) -1.03

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 4D Molecular Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -6,238.17% -73.97% -60.40% 4D Molecular Therapeutics N/A -28.00% -26.16%

Volatility & Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 4D Molecular Therapeutics 1 2 5 0 2.50

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 357.52%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 767.35%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

